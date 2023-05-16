Dane Co. begins next phase of Yahara Chain of Lakes flood mitigation project

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — Dane County officials met on the shore of Lake Waubesa Tuesday to kick off the second phase of a flood mitigation project for the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
In this phase, crews will remove sediment from Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.
The Office of County Executive Joe Parisi said removing sediment from the lake chain helps improve flow, flood storage capacity, and fish and wildlife habitat.
Parisi said it's important to prepare natural resources for the "unpredictability of climate change rains."
“Through our Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project, we’re working to help mitigate future flooding risks by increasing the flow of water through the lakes and improving the management of lake levels during high water periods," Parisi said.
Right now, Parisi said water is coming into the chain of lakes faster than it can get out— a process impacted by sediment loading. He claims two inches of rain takes over two weeks so leave the Yahara Lakes system.
Between the two locations, officials expect 119,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed.
Parisi's capital budget allocated $3 million to the project so it could continue in 2023.
The five-phased project began in 2020, with the removal of around 40,000 cubic yards of sediment between Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa.