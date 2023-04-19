Dane Co. Black Caucus reaches agreement with sheriff on jail consolidation project

MADISON (WKOW) — The Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors says it has reached an agreement with Sheriff Kalvin Barret on several items related to the jail consolidation project, allowing it to move forward.
“In talking with the Black Caucus, the community, activists, and other members of the County Board, we were able to articulate to Sheriff Barrett important issues that needed to be addressed before moving forward on this vote," County Board Supervisor Dana Pellebon said.
A news release explains the agreements as:
- The Black Caucus will vote "yes" on a funding resolution that allows for a 20 year bond.
- Sheriff Barrett will support transferring federal in-transit prisoners from the current jail to other facilities by November.
- Sheriff Barrett will support transferring Huber services to the Dane County Department of Human Services.
- Going forward, Sheriff Barrett will submit amended reports and continue jail population reporting.
Additionally, Sheriff Barrett and the Black Caucus agree to supporting a county-wide CARES program, eliminating or "greatly reducing" solitary confinement use in the county, and finding alternatives to incarcerating youth.
They also agreed on taking steps to address mental health and its interactions with the law enforcement and justice system. They'll support expanding housing and supportive services for those who experience frequent incarceration, homelessness or hospitalization.
Pellbon said with these agreements, the Black Caucus feels comfortable moving forward on the resolution to lessen the financial impact of additional funding.
The Dane County Board will consider a few resolutions at its April 20 meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda for the meeting can be found online.