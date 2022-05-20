Dane Co. Board approves resolution supporting access to abortion care

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Board members are showing they support access to abortion care.
On Thursday night, the board approved a resolution by a 29-2 margin, which supports a repeal of Wisconsin's old law banning abortions.
Access to abortion has been a controversial topic ever since the Supreme Court draft decision was leaked indicating a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.
During the virtual board meeting, the community and board members weighed in on the board taking up the resolution to support Wisconsin's law to make abortions legal.
“With the recent leaked draft from the United States Supreme Court showcasing just how very close we are to the court overturning the protections of Roe v. Wade, the time to stand up and support abortion care in Wisconsin is now," said Cecely Castillo, Dane County Board District 7 Supervisor, who sponsored the bill.
“The Dane County Board in making any sort of resolution against respect for all human life is way overstepping their bounds,” said Jill Yanke, a Dane County resident.
The resolution also supports codifying the protections granted by Roe v. Wade.