Dane Co. Clerk among state officials to get DOJ request for Trump records

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin clerks are among those to receive a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking records of any communications they had with associates of former President Donald Trump before and after the 2020 election.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson confirmed received subpoenas from Special Counsel Jack Smith. The subpoenas are dated November 22.
The subpoenas call for the officials to appear Friday morning at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington, D.C. According to the Washington Post, which first reported on the subpoenas, clerks in Maricopa County, Arizona and Wayne County, Michigan also received similar subpoenas.
The DOJ letter asks the clerks to provide records of all communications with a list of 19 Trump associates, including Rudy Guiliani and Boris Epshteyn. The request covers the period between June 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021.
McDonell said in an email to 27 News Tuesday he was told going to Washington is "not advised," but might get a follow-up call.
McDonell said Trump lawyer Jim Troupis was the only person the list with whom he met, and that happened at Dane County's 2020 recall.
Troupis was the Wisconsin lawyer who, according to the January 6 House Select Committee, contacted Sen. Ron Johnson about passing along a fake slate of Republican electors on January 6, 2021.
Johnson later acknowledged talking to Troupis, and passed the Trump lawyer's contact information to his chief of staff.