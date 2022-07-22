Dane Co. court dismisses Helbachs' mask violation case

MADISON (WKOW) — A lawsuit filed by Helbachs Café was dismissed in Dane County Circuit Court last Thursday.
The case began July 2020 when Helbachs part owner and manager Casey Helbachs put a sign on the front door that said "Mask Free Zone" while a public health emergency order was in place that required masking indoors. The business was cited by Public Health Madison & Dane County for violating the order and were told by PHMDC that the business may lose its food and drink license for its violations.
Helbachs filed a civil lawsuit soon after, claiming its First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech was violated, which elevated the case to the federal level.
Helbachs closed on August 31 after it lost its lease for defying the mask order, saying it was due to Public Health Madison & Dane County's "enforcement actions, negative public statements, and continued vindictive and hostile behavior."
In November 2021, a federal judge ruled in favor of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
According to the decision filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, a judge found the emergency order did not violate Helbachs' rights.
"Whatever humorous intent Helbachs’ part owner and manager Casey Helbach may have had on the morning of July 13, 2020, the First Amendment did not protect his placement of the 'Mask Free Zone' sign in the front window because the objective meaning of those words was an instruction to patrons to engage in an unlawful action immediately upon entering the café," the decision read in part.
The remaining two claims were remanded down to the Dane County Court.
The Dane County Circuit Court dismissed the final two claims on July 13, 2022, with prejudice, meaning the claim cannot be brought to another court.