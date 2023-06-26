Dane Co. DA announces deferred prosecution for Badger football player

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County's district attorney announced Monday that Badger football player Markus Allen reached a deferred prosecution agreement.

Allen was arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party with a stolen firearm in a backpack.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne appeared in Dane County Court to put the agreement's existence on the record.

Deferred prosecution agreements are often reached after a person has been criminally charged, but Ozanne said this agreement was reached with Allen and his attorney before any charge was lodged.

A probable cause statement filed Monday says Allen had a Glock nine millimeter handgun in a backpack when he was cited at the April block party for having open intoxicants on public property. The statement also says the hand gun was listed as stolen.

Ozanne Monday said Allen maintained he bought the handgun. Ozanne said Allen and his attorney provided information to support Allen's purchase of the gun.

Ozanne said Madison police officials still have an open case as to who stole the gun in June 2022. Ozanne said he would not comment publicly on that case or the deferred prosecution agreement beyond his remarks in court.

A search warrant affidavit indicates the gun was stolen from an SUV in a downtown Madison parking garage.

A deferred prosecution agreement involves a person complying with requirements such as counseling and community service. Ozanne said no charges would be filed against Allen, 19, if he successfully completed the program. But Ozanne said Allen could be charged if he failed to meet program terms.

Allen's April arrest was on the tentative charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated. The probable cause statement says the player's blood alcohol level was .015, above Wisconsin's legal limit for driving.

The search warrant used to further inspect the backpack was based on the suspicion of the crime of carrying a concealed weapon. Search warrant records state the only item beyond the gun and an item of ammunition in the backpack was a traffic ticket issued to a separate Badger football player.

Allen Friday announced on Twitter he was leaving the Badger football program and entering the transfer portal.

Allen's attorney, Jonas Bednarek, did not respond to a Friday email seeking comment on Allen's case.