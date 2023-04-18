Dane Co. DA asks parents to reconsider use of physical discipline with their children

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne is asking parents to reconsider using physical discipline with their children.
Prompted by Child Abuse Prevention Month, Ozanne — along with Wisconsin Supreme Judge Everett Mitchell and the Executive Director of the Rainbow Project Sharyl Kato — states there is years of research that shows physical punishment has many negative long-term effects.
Some of the effects include an increased likelihood of childhood aggression and disobedience, mental health problems and turning to violence for conflict resolution.
Ozanne says the first step to criminal justice reform starts with how children are raised.
“Building a more compassionate and meaningful criminal justice system starts with shifting our thinking about discipline and conflict resolution,” Ozanne said. “This starts with recognizing that early childhood experiences impact both the individual and the systems around them.”
Judge Mitchell said "we know better now," and that his kids will grow up "not knowing physical violence because it didn't happen to them."
“Kids will mimic us as parents. So if we show them consistency, love, kindness and mutual respect then they will apply these skills when it comes to problem solving,” he said.
Kato pointed to another reason to not use physical discipline: preventing trauma.
“Trauma at a young age can freeze a child’s social and emotional growth at a time when building their sense of stability in themselves and their surroundings is essential to their development,” she said.
Ozanne turned his office into a "no hit zone" in 2016 as a way to promote an intentional, anti-violence message. He continues to encourage the creation of these spaces in agencies, hospitals and all public spaces where people live, work and do business.
UW Health offers resources for parents looking for age-appropriate and non-violent ways to discipline their children.
The district attorney also released a video about the adverse impacts of physical discipline.