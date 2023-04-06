Dane Co. DA defends deal allowing sex offender freedom at time of Oregon bike trail crime

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's district attorney is defending his decision to back a sex offender's freedom on bail for a previous sexual assault case after authorities say the man sexually assaulted another victim in March.

Richard Cunningham, 42, of Brooklyn was charged with second-degree sexual assault and other crimes Wednesday.

Authorities say Cunningham tackled a woman walking on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail last month and sexually assaulted her. Court records say Cunnigham briefly left the woman during the sexual violence and she was able to run away and get help.

In February, Cunningham was convicted of an April 2021 sexual assault of a 20-year old woman. A criminal complaint states Cunningham victimized the woman at knifepoint as he drove to several remote locations in rural Dane County.

Court records show Cunningham's conviction was the product of a plea agreement. At the time of the conviction, Judge Ellen Berz allowed Cunningham to remain free on $40,000 bond posted by his mother earlier in his case.

In the Oregon case, Cunningham was given a $250,000 bond on Wednesday. Citing Cunningham's arrest and charges this week in the Oregon sexual assault case, Berz revoked Cunningham's bail on Thursday.

Berz said the February bail decision came as the district attorney and Cunningham's plea agreement called for Cunningham to remain free on bond until his May sentencing. Berz did not comment further on her approval of the agreement.

27 News asked District Attorney Ismael Ozanne for comment on his willingness to go along with continued freedom for a violent sex offender at the conviction stage of his case.

"At the time the court took the plea ... the defendant had no missed court appearances and the victim in the case was located outside the State of Wisconsin," Ozanne represented in a statement. "The case was set for sentencing which will occur in the near future."

27 News asked Ozanne if there was concern about additional risk with Cunningham given his conviction and looming sentence to likely include prison time.

"You are correct regarding the change of status, the case no longer has the possibility of innocence," Ozanne said. "The court still makes the final decision as to release prior to the sentencing. The defendant had posted a significant amount of cash bail and had come to court to accept responsibility and resolve his case without a trial."

Records show Cunningham's bail in the case had originally been $50,000, though records state $10,000 of that bail was forfeited when Cunningham violated bail conditions by leaving the state and going to Illinois.

Berz ruled the remaining $40,000 would also be forfeited. Berz said Cunningham's mother intends to challenge that decision.

Before Berz terminated Cunningham's bail in the 2021 sex assault case, a prosecutor read a statement from the victim.

"Please do not let this monster be released from jail," the statement said.

Cunningham will return to court in the case of the bike trail sex assault later this month.