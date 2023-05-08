Dane Co. deputies respond to 4 OWI calls in 4 hours

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Dane County authorities say deputies responded to four operating while intoxicated calls in four hours Sunday.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said three of the four calls were crashes.
Around 1:30 p.m., Schaffer said a 63-year-old man crashed into a power pole on HWY 19 in Mazomanie. Alliant Energy responded to fix the pole, and deputies cited the man for OWI.
Around 2:45 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle crashed into her garage on N. Fair Oaks Avenue and Furey Avenue in Blooming Grove. Schaffer said the driver, a 53-year-old woman, did not pass field sobriety tests and was cited for OWI and having no registration.
Ten minutes later, deputies in Windsor responded to a sedan stopped in the middle of traffic on Vinburn Road and CTY HWY C. Schaffer said a 54-year-old woman was cited for OWI.
At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 12 and Deerfield Road in Cottage Grove. The intoxicated driver, a 46-year-old man, tried to leave the scene but was stopped and arrested for OWI. He also received traffic citations.
Two people in the other vehicle were hurt and taken to the hospital for "minor injuries."
For all of the drivers cited Sunday, it was their first OWI. Schaffer says the average fine for a person's first OWI is around $940 and a license revocation of six to nine months.