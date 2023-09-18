Dane Co. deputies track down stolen car with help of camera pilot program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a car thanks to law enforcement cameras spotting the vehicle over the weekend.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a stolen vehicle was seen on Flock cameras, which are used to track vehicles registered as stolen or attached to a missing or endangered person.
The vehicle was seen heading into the town of Burke, and a deputy later found the stolen car at a home on Larry Lane.
Schaffer said the driver, identified as Martell Nicholson, 23, of Madison, was arrested for operating a vehicle without owners consent as well as bail jumping and drug charges.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the cameras have "proven to be an extremely useful tool" for tracking down suspects, solving crimes and finding missing or endangered people.
The sheriff's office has been doing a pilot program with the Flock cameras this year.