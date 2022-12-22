Dane Co. Emergency Management gives winter storm safety reminders

MADISON (WKOW) — With temperatures expected to drop well below zero, Dane County Emergency Management has reminders on how you can stave off the cold and stay safe.
To protect yourself, your loved ones and your home, DCEM recommends the doing the following:
You and Your Loved Ones
- Stay inside. When possible, stay indoors.
- Limit outdoor time for pets. This extreme cold is dangerous for animals too.
- Wear layers. If you go out, dress loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your mouth and face.
- Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Check on your friends, family, and neighbors. People most likely to be hurt from the cold are older adults, babies, people who spend lots of time outside (e.g., the homeless, hunters) and people who drink alcohol or use drugs.
- Don't pass snowplows. Doing snow endangers you and the plow driver.
- Winterize your car. Keep you tank at least half full and have an emergency kit for your vehicle. This would include things like a flashlight, batteries food and water, a cell phone and charger, important medicine, a first aid kid, a weather radio and a change of clothes. It's also helpful to have items like blankets, jumper cables, a shovel and sand.
Your Home
- Make an emergency kit. Just like your car, you should have one for your home too.
- Prevent frozen pipes.
- Have working carbon monoxide detectors.
- Make sure all furnace and hot water vents are clear from snow.
- Don't use gasoline or propane heaters or grills indoors. Using these indoors or in a garage can put you in danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Run generators at least 20 feet from the home.