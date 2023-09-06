Dane Co. gets new technology to measure progress on climate change work

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County will be using new equipment to see if conservation efforts to address climate change are working.
The county has been using one of the most overlooked things in the world to make a dent in carbon emissions: soil.
Soil acts as significant carbon reservoir, as it can store more carbon than all plants, animals and the atmosphere combined, according to the Office of the County Executive.
These conservation practices -- like prairie restoration and grassland agriculture -- improve crops, temper a warming climate and give plants more time to pull carbon out of the air and send it underground.
Now, the Land & Water Resources Department (LWRD) is using a machine to take soil samples to establish baselines in certain areas. After conservation work is done in an area, a new sample can be compared against the baseline to see how ground carbon concentrations have changed.
“We are excited to have staff begin using this new equipment on land throughout the Dane County community,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. "This technology will help us measure the amount of carbon we are trapping deep in the ground to reduce emissions and meet our goal of becoming carbon neutral within the next seven years.”