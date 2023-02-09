Dane Co. Human Society taking in pets from crowded shelters so they can find forever homes

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society is taking in pets from other shelters around the country that are at capacity.
DCHS said adoptions are slowing down, and shelters that are running out of space have begun euthanizing healthy, adoptable pets. Shelter Animal Counts — a database that collects information about shelters throughout the U.S. — reports animal intake is outpacing adoptions in the worst imbalance in four years.
DCHS is helping out by taking in transfers. The first of those animals, 15 dogs from a shelter in Alabama, arrived Thursday. Over 60 cats and dogs are set to arrive Friday from five organizations in Louisiana on a transport by the BISSEL Pet Foundation. The animals were all at risk for euthanasia and will be taken to several local shelters.
Next week, DCHS will receive another 20 dogs from shelters in Texas and Oklahoma, and another dozen cats from Price County, Wisconsin.
“We want to help as many animals as possible find new beginnings with their new families,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator. “We know how much our community cares about animals. We hope they will open their homes or tell their family and friends about the amazing animals at DCHS looking for new homes so we can continue to save lives.”