Dane Co. Humane Society asks for public's help to feed swan, pelican until they find new homes

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society wants to know if you can help feed their hungry new guests — a pelican and a swan — until they find new homes.
The male American white pelican was admitted to DCHS after he was found in November. He was brought in from the snow in Vernon County, unable to fly. He had parasite infections, a severe puncture wound on his shoulder, broken ribs and a beak fracture.
The young male trumpeter swan was admitted in December. He was found alone in rural Crawford County. He had eye trauma, lice, puncture wounds on his feet, a broken wing and lead poisoning.
DCHS says both the birds are recovering well, but they won't be able to go back to the wild. The pelican had to have part of his beak amputated, and the swan's wing injury healed improperly before he came to DCHS, and he can no longer fly.
DCHS said they'll take care of these two young men until they find a licensed wildlife facility, zoo or sanctuary that can take care of them. However, it may take up to month or more to find them a home, and the birds have "healthy, big appetites." Every day, the pelican eats multiple live 6-12" fish while the swan eats fresh greens, bugs and grains.
Because of that, DCHS is asking for the public's help to raise $2,500 to pay for their meals.
You can donate online or mail or drop donations off at 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. Make checks payable to DCHS with “Heal” in the subject line.