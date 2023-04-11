Dane Co. Humane Society takes in dogs to help Arkansas shelters after tornados

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society is helping Arkansas shelters make room for pets lost during recent tornados.
Some of the pets already in Arkansas shelters will be heading up to Wisconsin so shelters down south can take in the many homeless animals. The pets will likely come into Arkansas shelters over the next few weeks.
This transfer is facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Around 20 dogs are heading up, five of which will stay with DCHS starting around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by these devastating tornados,” said Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator. “We hope to help find families for the animals being transported to us so lost pets impacted by the tornados will be able to have shelter and care while they wait to be reunited with their families.”
Bernard said DCHS helps overcrowded shelters in other states and responds to calls for help after natural disasters, but adopters, foster homes and donors are greatly needed for DCHS to be able to continue these efforts.