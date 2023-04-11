 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

Dane Co. Humane Society takes in dogs to help Arkansas shelters after tornados

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society is helping Arkansas shelters make room for pets lost during recent tornados.

Some of the pets already in Arkansas shelters will be heading up to Wisconsin so shelters down south can take in the many homeless animals. The pets will likely come into Arkansas shelters over the next few weeks.

This transfer is facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Around 20 dogs are heading up, five of which will stay with DCHS starting around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by these devastating tornados,” said Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator. “We hope to help find families for the animals being transported to us so lost pets impacted by the tornados will be able to have shelter and care while they wait to be reunited with their families.”

Bernard said DCHS helps overcrowded shelters in other states and responds to calls for help after natural disasters, but adopters, foster homes and donors are greatly needed for DCHS to be able to continue these efforts.