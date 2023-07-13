Dane Co. Humane Society takes in orphaned bobkitten

MADISON (WKOW) -- An orphaned bobkitten is rehabbing at a local shelter after it was found hungry, dehydrated and full of burrs last Friday.
The Dane County Humane Society's wildlife center is now taking care of the bobkitten, and it's the first in the shelter's history.
The bobkitten -- estimated to nine to 10 weeks old -- was found orphaned near Mazomanie. DCHS staff believe she was away from her family for several days.
After a few days of treatment and rest, she's acting like a "spit-fire," hissing and swatting at anyone who comes close.
However, being "angry and vocal" is what rehabilitators expect and want from a wild bobkitten.
Once she's ready, she'll be transferred to somewhere she can live with other young and orphaned bobkittens.
When she's grown enough, she'll be transferred back to DCHS so she can be released near where she was found.