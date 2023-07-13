 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dane Co. Humane Society takes in orphaned bobkitten

  • Updated
  • 0
bobkitten
DCHS Wildlife Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- An orphaned bobkitten is rehabbing at a local shelter after it was found hungry, dehydrated and full of burrs last Friday.

The Dane County Humane Society's wildlife center is now taking care of the bobkitten, and it's the first in the shelter's history.

The bobkitten -- estimated to nine to 10 weeks old -- was found orphaned near Mazomanie. DCHS staff believe she was away from her family for several days.

Bobkitten

After a few days of treatment and rest, she's acting like a "spit-fire," hissing and swatting at anyone who comes close.

However, being "angry and vocal" is what rehabilitators expect and want from a wild bobkitten.

Once she's ready, she'll be transferred to somewhere she can live with other young and orphaned bobkittens.

When she's grown enough, she'll be transferred back to DCHS so she can be released near where she was found.

bobkitten

Recommended for you