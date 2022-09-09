Dane Co. Humane Society to release turtle back into the wild after 3 years of recovery

MILTON (WKOW) — A turtle will be making her way back into the wild this Saturday after being seriously hurt in a controlled prairie burn three years ago.
The Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center has been nursing a Blanding's turtle back to health since 2019 after she was caught up in the fire.
According to the wildlife center, the turtle had much of her body burnt and exposed, including her nose, eyelids, front digits and much of the top of her shell.
Four of her vertebral scutes — the bony plates on a turtle's shell — were also missing.
The wildlife center said she seemed to have also survived more than just that one prairie burn before she was found.
Despite her low chances of survival, the wildlife center teamed up with UW-Madison veterinarians to get her ready to return to the wild. Now, that hard work will be realized.
"Returning this turtle to the wild has been a team effort three years in the making. The staff, interns, volunteers, and veterinary team are ecstatic to see her released into her home territory and rejoin the breeding population for this species of special concern,” says Paige Pederson, Wildlife Operations Supervisor at DCHS’s Wildlife Center.
She'll be released into a Milton creek on Saturday morning.