Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dane Co. Jail visitations resume after COVID-19 cases drop

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane County Jail
By Francisco Almenara

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Jail is accepting visitors again after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Capt. Jan Tetzlaff said in a release that the jail had over 50 residents with COVID-19 in August. On Sept. 1, that number has dropped to 10.

With the virus under control, the jail is resuming regular programming, visitation and other activities.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the jail's staff did an "amazing job" getting things back to normal.

"Their hard work combined with the cooperation of the jail residents has allowed us to return jail activities to normal status," he said. "Everyone should be commended and applauded for their efforts.”

The jail always has medical staff in the building to treat anyone with symptoms. If a resident's symptoms are too severe for jail nursing staff, they will be taken to a hospital.