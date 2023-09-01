Dane Co. Jail visitations resume after COVID-19 cases drop

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Jail is accepting visitors again after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Capt. Jan Tetzlaff said in a release that the jail had over 50 residents with COVID-19 in August. On Sept. 1, that number has dropped to 10.
With the virus under control, the jail is resuming regular programming, visitation and other activities.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the jail's staff did an "amazing job" getting things back to normal.
"Their hard work combined with the cooperation of the jail residents has allowed us to return jail activities to normal status," he said. "Everyone should be commended and applauded for their efforts.”
The jail always has medical staff in the building to treat anyone with symptoms. If a resident's symptoms are too severe for jail nursing staff, they will be taken to a hospital.