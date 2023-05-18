Dane Co. judge rejects plea in theft of dog, uncovers conflict of interest

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County judge Thursday rejected guilty pleas from two women in the taking of a Sun Prairie woman's dog and uncovered a conflict of interest with the defense attorney.
Six-year-old rat terrier, Simon, has been missing since Halloween 2022. Prosecutors charged Sarah Engeseth, 62, of DeForest, and Susan Haas, 63, of McFarland with taking the dog of their tenant on that day. Court records show the women maintain the dog was taken to the Dane County Humane Society, but the pet ran off from the society's property before it could be surrendered.
Engeseth and Haas entered guilty pleas before Judge Ellen Berz to being a party to a crime for misdemeanor dognapping as a part of a plea agreement with Dane County's district attorney. The agreement recommended the women be placed in a deferred prosecution program and the charges dismissed if they successfully complete it.
A criminal complaint states the women said an attorney provided them a letter giving them authority to remove the dog since the tenant's lease barred pets. The complaint says the letter was shown to someone dog-sitting Simon and he surrendered the dog to the women.
In response to a question from Berz, the women's attorney Gary Hebl said he was not the attorney who provided the letter. Berz said Hebl would have been a potential witness and unable to serve as their attorney if he gave them the letter.
Berz questioned Haas at length about her handling of the dog, as Haas said she alone took the animal to the humane society. Haas said even though the dog was docile during the ride from the dog-sitter's business to the humane society, its leash became tangled as they arrived. Haas said she unleashed the dog and it ran off when she opened a tailgate.
Haas said Hebl's law partner and brother, Tom Hebl, provided the letter of supposed authorization to seize the pet. She said the letter was based on the dog being a stray after Haas said the owner told her Simon was not her dog.
Both Tom and Gary Hebl are former state lawmakers from Sun Prairie.
Berz said Gary Hebl had a conflict of interest as his law partner was a potential witness. She did not accept the women's pleas. Berz told the women to consider hiring another attorney or defending themselves.
Hebl declined to comment after the court hearing on the existence of the conflict of interest. Assistant Dane County District Attorney Paul Humphrey was unavailable for comment on the same topic after the hearing.
During the hearing, Hebl asked a status conference be scheduled instead of a plea hearing as the next event in the case so the women could consider hiring a new attorney. Despite their earlier guilty pleas, Hebl maintained the women did nothing wrong and the dog unfortunately ran off and became lost.
The dog's owner, Linnea Sandlin, told 27 News she's encouraged justice will be served and more answers provided over the taking of her pet with the plea agreement scuttled.