Dane Co. judge upholds Madison ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in large buildings

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Judge upheld a Madison ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in large buildings, with advocates praising the affirmation of steps to prevent bird collisions and opponents panning the ruling as afoul of the state building code.
Judge Nia Trammell ruled Tuesday Madison's use of its zoning powers to require glass design in large, new construction to inhibit bird collisions as allowable.
"It is akin to requiring building facade materials," Trammell wrote. "These requirements are far from resembling building codes."
But the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), on behalf on several building trade associations, vowed to try to topple what they believe is a wrong-headed decision.
"We're disappointed in this decision," WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber said. "We maintain that Madison's bird glass ordinance violates the state's uniform building code and intend to appeal."
"The City is pleased with the Court’s decision upholding the bird-glass ordinance as a valid zoning regulation," Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said. "The ordinance requires modest measures that go a long way towards reducing avoidable injuries and deaths of birds that coexist with our built environment. The Court’s decision allows the City to continue to protect our local ecosystem and promote sustainability through its zoning policies and regulations."
One study cited by Trammell stated monitoring of building bird strikes on the UW-Madison campus since 2018 revealed nearly 1,000 birds of 79 species were victims.
Madison Audubon Society Executive Director Matt Reetz said birds cannot recognize the hazards of certain glass.
"It can be very clear so that they cannot recognize it as a barrier," Reetz said. "A lot of glass is really reflective. It reflects the sky, it might resemble habitat, so birds can't distinguish that."
The Madison bird glass ordinance encompasses buildings over 10,000 square feet, sky bridges and at-grade glass. Its requirements involve options for safety, such as sequencing dots on glass or using metal screens.
Reetz said the judge's decision is in line with a trend nationwide of using glass techniques and architecture to safeguard birds from collisions.
"New York city has a really comprehensive, bird-friendly building ordinance that applies broadly," he said.
Buildings using bird-safe glass techniques include Ogg Hall on the UW-Madison campus and the new CUNA Mutual building.