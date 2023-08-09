Dane Co. K-9 track helps keep endangered woman safe

ALBION, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped find an endangered woman last Tuesday.
Lt. Gary Vandivier said deputies responded to a mental health call in the town of Albion. A mother said her adult daughter made suicidal statements and gave a vague location of where she was.
Officers found the daughter's vehicle at Silverwood Lake, and deputy Lacey Mejia and K-9 Kato began to track the woman.
Vandivier said the track started around an hour and a half after the woman left her vehicle, but K-9 Kato found her in 35 minutes. The track was nearly half of a mile.
Deputies then took the woman into protective custody.
Vandivier, who heads the K-9 unit, said K-9 Kato's actions in the search went "far beyond" the office's certification standards and requirements. He noted the park the track was done in had high-foot traffic, which can make it challenging to track a specific scent.
“I’m very proud of the exemplary work done by K-9 Kato, his handler deputy Mejia and all of the deputies who responded to potentially save this woman’s life. This is the kind of great work our sheriff’s office is known and strives for,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.