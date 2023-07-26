 Skip to main content
Dane Co. leaders speak out against SSM Health discontinuing gender-affirming care

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local leaders are speaking out after SSM Health made the decision to discontinue gender-affirming care.

Twenty-two members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors released a statement Wednesday saying the decision will "contribute to further discrimination of transgender and nonbinary people as well as threaten their health and well-being."

The supervisors said they will be working to determine if there are any contract violations as a result of the policy change and, if there are, if any actions need to be taken.

Because Dane County is a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary people, the supervisors said they will work to prioritize including gender-affirming care in future healthcare plans.

27 News reached out to SSM Health for comment and has not yet heard back.

