Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dane Co. leaders to hold public meeting about opioid settlement dollars

  • Updated
Opioid overdose
Photo Courtesy of USDA

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- People in Dane County can learn more about opioid settlement dollars, and voice their opinion on where the money should go during a meeting on Monday.

In recent years, The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved joining two global opioid settlements. 

The exact amount the county could get hasn't been set, but officials say it's important to include the community when considering where the funds will go.

"The funds from the opioid settlements have come at the cost of people’s lives. As we consider how these funds are allocated, we need to hear from members of the public that have been impacted so we are able to prioritize how the funds are spent,” said County Board Supervisor Rick Rose (District 16).

There are two options to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m.:

  • In-person: City-County Building in Room 351
  • Virtual: Register at THIS LINK for more information