Dane Co. leaders to hold public meeting about opioid settlement dollars

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- People in Dane County can learn more about opioid settlement dollars, and voice their opinion on where the money should go during a meeting on Monday.
In recent years, The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved joining two global opioid settlements.
The exact amount the county could get hasn't been set, but officials say it's important to include the community when considering where the funds will go.
"The funds from the opioid settlements have come at the cost of people’s lives. As we consider how these funds are allocated, we need to hear from members of the public that have been impacted so we are able to prioritize how the funds are spent,” said County Board Supervisor Rick Rose (District 16).
There are two options to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m.:
- In-person: City-County Building in Room 351
- Virtual: Register at THIS LINK for more information