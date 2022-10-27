Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms name of man shot and killed by deputy in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the person who died Sunday in Oregon.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his deputies were responding to a "weapons violation" when one of them fatally shot someone.
The ME's office identified that person as Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon. Preliminary autopsy results showed he died from a gunshot wound he got that day.
A news release from the DOJ indicated that Jimenez was suspected of committing several weapons violations in the days prior to the shooting.
The DOJ said that a gun was located at the scene of the shooting. It's unclear if it belonged to Jimenez.
The DOJ has not released the name of the deputy involved, but says that person has been placed on administrative leave.