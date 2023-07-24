 Skip to main content
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies 2 who died in E. Washington motorcycle crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle crash in Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the people as Alexis Arias, 20, of Madison and Bradely J. Juve, 68, of Madison.

Madison police report a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian Friday night around 9 p.m. on E. Washington Avenue.

Both Arias and Juve died at the scene, according to the medical examiner. Both died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said Arias was the motorcyclist.

Additional testing is underway.