Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials have identified a man who was shot and killed on Madison's south side over the weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identifies the man as Zachary S. Shively, 25, of Madison.

Madison police reported officers responded to a residence on Warner Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a dead man inside the residence.

Shively was pronounced dead at the scene. John Shively, the man's father, is the accused shooter. 

An autopsy confirmed he died from "homicidal firearm-related trauma." Additional testing is underway.

Shively, 64, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide. A Madison Police Department spokesperson said the conflict was over money, and the elder Shively was arrested without incident at the scene.

Investigation into the death is ongoing.