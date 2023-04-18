Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

He was identified as David Esser, 52, of the village of Dane.

The examiner's office states he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary results of the forensic examination showed Esser died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.

Deputies arrested one driver who failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Esser's vehicle. Authorities say he faces a tentative charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle.