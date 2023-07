MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who died in a motorcycle crash connected to a Madison arson has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identifies the man as Ted L. Heffner, 71, of Madison.

Heffner crashed a motorcycle on the westbound Beltline near Seminole Highway around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner states Heffner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary results of an examination show he died from his crash injuries. Additional testing is underway.