Dane Co. medical examiner identifies woman who died in Friday crash on US-151

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical examiner has identified the woman who died in a rollover crash on US-151 Friday.

The medical examiner's office identified the woman as Carin Chase, 36, of Mount Horeb.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said she died in a crash on southbound 151 west of County Highway PD near Springdale.

The medical examiner's office says preliminary results from a forensic examination shows she died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Her death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and medical examiner's office.