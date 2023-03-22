 Skip to main content
Dane Co. medical examiner identifies woman who died in Friday crash on US-151

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical examiner has identified the woman who died in a rollover crash on US-151 Friday. 

The medical examiner's office identified the woman as Carin Chase, 36, of Mount Horeb. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said she died in a crash on southbound 151 west of County Highway PD near Springdale. 

The medical examiner's office says preliminary results from a forensic examination shows she died of injuries sustained in the crash. 

Her death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and medical examiner's office. 

