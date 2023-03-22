Dane Co. medical examiner identifies woman who died in Monona apartment fire

MONONA (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a Monona apartment fire over the weekend.

The office identifies her as Annette F. Dorenzo, 64, of Monona.

The office stated Dorenzo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic exam is complete, but her cause and manner of death are still pending. Additional testing is underway.

The City of Monona Police Department, the City of Monona Fire Department, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this death.