Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies victim in east side homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead in a multi-unit home on the east side Wednesday.
Kristin L. Schmitt, 41, of Madison was found dead in a multi-unit home in the 3400 block of Richard Street around 4:30 p.m. Police say the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and was deemed a homicide on Friday.
Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska, Chief Medical Examiner, said the cause and manner of death are pending and additional testing is underway.
Schmitt's death remains under investigation at this time.