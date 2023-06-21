Dane Co. official confirms plane crash in Waunakee

WAUKAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Dane County officials confirm a plane crashed in Waunakee.
A Dane County Dispatch official told 27 News the plane went down on Kingston Way between Creek Edge Court and Knightsbridge Road.
The official was not aware of any injuries.
A photo sent to 27 News shows a small plane crashed into the back of a minivan. A Waunakee resident tells 27 News the plane hit a few other cars and a sign.
Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene.
27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.