Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dane Co. official confirms plane crash in Waunakee

  • Updated
  • 0
Plane crash in Waunakee
Image courtesy of Matt Cash

WAUKAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Dane County officials confirm a plane crashed in Waunakee. 

A Dane County Dispatch official told 27 News the plane went down on Kingston Way between Creek Edge Court and Knightsbridge Road. 

The official was not aware of any injuries. 

A photo sent to 27 News shows a small plane crashed into the back of a minivan. A Waunakee resident tells 27 News the plane hit a few other cars and a sign. 

Plane crash damage

Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. 

27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

