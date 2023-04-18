Dane Co. officials celebrate completion of Yahara Solar Project

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) — Dane County officials celebrated the completion of the new Yahara Solar Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The new 90-acre solar farm in Cottage Grove has 33,000 solar panels Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says it will reduce gas emissions by the equivalent of what's produced by around 5,000 cars. He said the project will create enough energy to power more than 3,000 homes.
The dual-faced panels have increased energy yield as they catch light that's reflected off the ground, especially when there is snow. The panels also track the sun throughout the day.
In addition, Parisi said the solar field will significantly reduce water and phosphorus runoff, create more habitat for pollinators and isolate 72 tons of soil carbon — which equates to over 8,000 gallons of gasoline burned annually.
Officials are also celebrating Dane County becoming the fourth county in the U.S. that uses 100% renewable energy at county facilities.
The Yahara Solar Project was done in partnership with Alliant Energy, SunVest Solar and Pieper Electric.