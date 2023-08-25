Dane Co. officials identify couple who died in Fitchburg murder-suicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Fitchburg.

The examiner identifies them as Weston Schutz, 38, and Jacqueline Kadinger, 39. Both are from Fitchburg.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene on Aug. 19 after police officers responded to a home on Rimrock Road.

An autopsy revealed that Schutz died from firearm-related trauma, while Kadinger died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

Additional testing is underway.

Dane County court records show efforts to help the struggling couple failed before the murder-suicide.