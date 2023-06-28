Dane Co. opens respite centers during air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality remaining at "unhealthy" or "very unhealthy" levels, Dane County officials are opening places of relief for community members.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said emergency management and Public Health Madison Dane County are working together to open respite centers.
The current sites are:
Christ Presbyterian Church
944 E Gorham St
Madison, WI
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday
Bethany United Methodist Church
3910 Mineral Point Rd
Madison, WI
Beth Israel Center
1406 Mound St
Madison, WI
People should enter from the parking lot at the back of the building
Midvale Lutheran
4329 Tokay Blvd
Madison, WI
At the respite centers, emergency management officials will offer free masks.
Parisi said both departments are trying to establish additional sites.