...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dane Co. opens respite centers during air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality remaining at "unhealthy" or "very unhealthy" levels, Dane County officials are opening places of relief for community members. 

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said emergency management and Public Health Madison Dane County are working together to open respite centers. 

The current sites are:  

Christ Presbyterian Church

944 E Gorham St

Madison, WI

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday 

Bethany United Methodist Church

3910 Mineral Point Rd

Madison, WI

Beth Israel Center

1406 Mound St

Madison, WI

People should enter from the parking lot at the back of the building

Midvale Lutheran

4329 Tokay Blvd

Madison, WI

At the respite centers, emergency management officials will offer free masks. 

Parisi said both departments are trying to establish additional sites. 

