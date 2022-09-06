Dane Co. parks, Henry Vilas Zoo given 9 recommendations to improve equity, accessibility

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County is working to make parks — and the Henry Vilas Zoo — more equitable and accessible.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors wanted to get an evaluation of Dane County parks and the Henry Vilas Zoo so they could better understand who is using these places and how they are using them, as well as who isn't using them and why.
To do this, the board of supervisors asked Arizona research group, Keen Independent Research (KIR), to answer these questions and provide suggestions on how to improve the park and zoo's equity and access.
County officials say KIR got input from over 600 community members from surveys alone. They also collected information from public meetings, interviews with stakeholders, review of industry best practices, targeted communications and more.
In the end, KIR has nine suggests from the evaluation:
- Embed top-down equity plan
- Have information and signage in multiple languages
- Improve the experience for those with disabilities
- Strengthen LGBTQIA+ inclusion
- Expand local partnerships
- Strengthen family and youth programming
- Embrace unique dietary choices
- Celebrate diversity
- Have a way to gather and respond to feedback and measure outcomes
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have our existing work affirmed and to receive professional guidance on how to best continue our efforts," said Land and Water Resources Director, Laura Hicklin. "We want everyone to feel welcome at Dane County Parks. The Land & Water Resources Department and Dane County Parks are committed to doing the work necessary to make this happen."
KIR's full report is available online and will be presented to the zoo and parks commissions "in the coming weeks."