Dane Co. program meant to improve Black birth outcomes shows promise

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County health officials are celebrating because a program to improve Black birth outcomes in the county is showing promise.
The Saving Our Babies initiative was launched to address one of Dane County's "most pressing and persistent health concerns": mother and child health. Recent reports also show Dane County has one of the worst Black infant mortality rates in the U.S., according to Lisa Adams with SSM Health.
With these concerns in mind, the ConnectRx Wisconsin program was launched in 2022 to meet the needs of expecting Black mothers and reduce the rate of their babies' low birth weight.
When a pregnant Black person is served at a hospital, they are screened for a number of health factors. If they screen positive for one of the factors, they have the option to be referred to the ConnectRx Wisconsin program.
The program then connects clinical and non-clinical providers with the patient to support their mental, social, economic and physical health.
Since the program's launch, more than 400 Black women have been screened and referred, according to a press release from SSM Health. Early results show people seen by the program have fewer C-sections, more full-term births and higher infant birth weights.
Kyle Nondorf, President of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, said he's encouraged by the signs of improvement in the program in the year since its launch.
“Though we have much more to learn from our formal evaluation efforts, we are seeing evidence that our efforts are translating into a new standard of care for Black women and birthing people,” Nondorf said.
The Saving Our Babies initiative is run by the Dane County Health Council and a number of partners, including The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness and many others.