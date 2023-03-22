Dane Co. pushes back on claims Henry Vilas Zoo director should be fired, zoo workers speak out

MADISON (WKOW) — More than half of Dane County's Board of Supervisors are calling on County Executive Joe Parisi to immediately fire the executive director of the Henry Vilas Zoo for misconduct.
In the meantime, staff members at the zoo claim the director is trying to solicit them to speak out against claims she should be fired.
In a memo signed by 26 of the 37 supervisors on the Dane County Board, members ask Parisi to fire director Ronda Schwetz.
The memo comes after a $2.8 million settlement between Dane County, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), and a UW-Madison researcher who claims Schwetz sexually assaulted him during a work conference in Seattle in 2018.
"When there's bad behavior at the top, they need to be held accountable," said Dane County Board Chair Patrick Miles. "If we don't hold this person to account, how do we possibly down the road, ask the next person who misbehaves to be held accountable?"
Miles says Dane County has been tasked with paying $500,000 of the hefty settlement — something he and other board members were never told about prior to recent media coverage.
"Had this not been reported publicly, us county board supervisors may never have known," Miles said.
The AZA will pay the remaining $2.3 million.
There have also been claims from zoo workers that Schwetz has contributed to a toxic work environment.
Miles and other board members told 27 News that they'd like to see further investigation into these matters and her conduct in Seattle.
However, in a statement to 27 News, Dane County’s Human Resources Director claims all the investigating has already been done:
"During the County’s negotiations with the Henry Vilas Zoo Society about extending their partnership, the Society raised a number of allegations concerning Director Ronda Schwetz and [alleged victim] that purportedly occurred during the time period referenced in the Wisconsin State Journal article. In response, the County conducted an investigation into those specific allegations. The investigation included interviews with [alleged victim] and Director Schwetz. Ultimately, the investigation concluded that there had been no wrongdoing on the part of Director Schwetz. A follow up investigation was also conducted in 2021 when new allegations came to light. The investigation could not find evidence to substantiate misconduct.
"To be clear, the settlement involving Director Schwetz, the AZA and the insurance company that is discussed in today’s news accounts stems from previous allegations the county has already investigated. Dane County takes claims of misconduct by and towards our employees seriously and investigates allegations when we learn of them."
A longtime staff member of the zoo spoke with 27 News on the condition that they be kept anonymous. The worker said they were afraid of retaliation from Schwetz, something she's been accused of in the past.
"I just feel as though, you know, they've doubled down on retaliation and management just will not take any sort of responsibility for mistakes made or poor judgment," the worker said.
The worker also went on to say that Schwetz attended the zoo's daily staff meeting Wednesday to solicit their support.
"Ronda appeared at the eight o'clock meeting, and she was soliciting subordinates to write letters of support to county board supervisors and County Executive Joe Parisi," they said.
Parisi has maintained his support for Schwetz during the entirety of her tenure in Madison.
27 News reached out to both Schwetz and the zoo's communications director for comment but did not receive a response.