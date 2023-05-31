 Skip to main content
Dane Co. rental assistance program coming to an end

  Updated
  • 0
MGN renter key in door rental

Although it's the last day to apply for housing assistance through this pandemic program, the county is still offering support to those who need it.

MADISON (WKOW) — Wednesday is the last day Dane County residents can apply to an emergency rental program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Dane Coronavirus Rental program (CORE 2.0) is funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury. It's no longer accepting applications after Wednesday because funds are running low. 

According to Madison city officials, CORE 2.0 program supported households facing hardship caused by the pandemic by helping them stay in a stable place. The program distributed over $75 million direction financial assistance benefits to more than 19,000 households. 

"We attempted to use every resource at our disposal to prevent the threat of large-scale housing insecurity and the federal resources through CORE were able to keep many people stably housed,” said County Executive Joe Parisi.

Any applications submitted on or before May 31 will be processed and benefits will be paid out, as long as there are funds to do so. 

As this program ends, there are still resources available for renters. The Eviction Diversion and Defense Partnership will continue. This program assists households that have eviction actions filed in court by ensuring they have access to legal representation. The program can assist in mediation so cases can be diverted from the courtroom. Housing counselors are also available to help tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities. 

