Dane Co.'s 'Suck the Muck' initiative removed 25K tons of sludge from area waterways

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials say their effort to remove pollutants from area waterways this year was successful.
Over 25,000 tons were removed sediment was removed from Six Mile Creek through 2022's "Suck the Muck" campaign, according to a release from the Office of the County Executive. The removed sediment contained 60,000 pounds of phosphorus, which is a key ingredient in summer algae blooms.
The office states that removing this phosphorus is important to keeping the Lake Mendota Watershed healthy, because a single pound of phosphorus can lead to almost 500 pounds of algae growth.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the initiative is an important solution to keep the county's waters healthy.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that places such a high priority on water quality and look forward to continuing to do all we can in the coming year and beyond,” Parisi said.
To date, "Suck the Muck" has removed a total of 60,000 tons of sludge and 180,000 pounds of phosphorus from Dorn, Token and Six Mile Creeks. Next up is the sediment in the Door Creek Wetlands in southeast Dane County.