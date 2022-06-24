Dane Co. Sheriff calls for peace, says office doesn't have resources to 'investigate medical professionals'

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff is calling for "peace in the community" after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the sheriff's office supports "the right for everyone to peacefully protest" but made it clear that "violence of any sort will not be tolerated."
There are rallies planned in Madison Friday by organizations for and against the high court's decision.
Barrett recognizes that people on both sides of the decision have strong feelings, but he said that law enforcement has "a constitutional obligation to enforce the law, despite our personal opinions."
He said that, as Sheriff, he has to prioritize his limited resources to focus on deterring and solving crimes like gun violence, homicides, sexual assaults, vehicle thefts, human trafficking, impaired driving and domestic violence.
"The Dane County Sheriff’s Office does not have the resources nor expertise to investigate medical professionals conducting medical procedures in medical facilities,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett concluded.