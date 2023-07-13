Dane Co Sheriff: Excessive speeding 'won't be tolerated'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on speeding.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies working to enforce traffic are seeing excessive speeds.

On US 151, several deputies "were kept busy" stopping speeders, and some of those speeders were going up to 140 mph. Schaffer said a significant number of these stops were for people going over 90 mph.

Two drivers evaded police: a motorcyclist going 140 mph and a Kia going 125 mph.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said excessive speed is a primary factor in crashes that cause death or serious injury.

"I travel these same roads with my family every day, and as your Sheriff, I want to send a strong message that this blatant disregard for safety and the law won’t be tolerated,” he said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, along with the Madison Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will continue enforcing traffic throughout the summer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is also seeing an increase in excessive speeding.