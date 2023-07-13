 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dane Co Sheriff: Excessive speeding 'won't be tolerated'

  • Updated
  • 0
Speeding MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on speeding.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies working to enforce traffic are seeing excessive speeds. 

On US 151, several deputies "were kept busy" stopping speeders, and some of those speeders were going up to 140 mph. Schaffer said a significant number of these stops were for people going over 90 mph.

Two drivers evaded police: a motorcyclist going 140 mph and a Kia going 125 mph.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said excessive speed is a primary factor in crashes that cause death or serious injury.

"I travel these same roads with my family every day, and as your Sheriff, I want to send a strong message that this blatant disregard for safety and the law won’t be tolerated,” he said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, along with the Madison Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will continue enforcing traffic throughout the summer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is also seeing an increase in excessive speeding.

