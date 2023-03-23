Dane Co. Sheriff: Expect more traffic Friday morning for event at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison commuters should be prepared for more traffic than usual Friday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship is being held at the venue this weekend, and a "large number" of participants will be arriving early Friday morning.
Because of this, Schaffer said drivers should consider taking a different way to work or prepare for more traffic than normal on the Beltline and at the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road exits.
The sheriff's office will have deputies directing traffic at the Alliant Energy Center's main entrances.