Dane Co. Sheriff investigating Bristol burglary

BRISTOL, Wis. (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public to come forward with tips about a burglary that happened in Bristol late Wednesday evening.

DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to a home on Saddle Brooke Trail just before midnight for report of a burglary.

The homeowners said someone went inside their unlocked car and used the garage door opener to get inside. The thief, or thieves, then stole multiple car keys, credit cards and other valuables.

Schaffer said the burglary likely happened between 6 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have information regarding this crime, call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and many other agencies are reminding citizens make sure they lock their vehicle, entry and garage doors.