Dane Co. Sheriff investigating car break-ins in town of Westport

WESTPORT, Wis. (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins in the town of Westport that the agency thinks are related.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the break-ins happened overnight from Saturday to Sunday. She said seven victims reported items stolen from their cars after they were broken into.
The first report was on Cottontail Trail just after 9:30 p.m.
Schaffer said the victim saw two people going through his vehicle before driving away in a black sedan. She said they stole the man's wallet.
Schaffer said deputies believe all of the incidents are connected.
Schaffer encourages people to lock their cars and remove any valuables from them.
If you have information about these crimes — including potential security footage — call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.