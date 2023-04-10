Dane Co. Sheriff Office investigating murder-suicide attempt involving elderly couple

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder-suicide.
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the incident took place early on April 4. Deputies responded to a home on CTH TT in Medina, finding an elderly couple in distress.
Both were taken to the hospital, but the man died on Friday, April 7. Schaffer said the investigation into the cause and manner of his death is ongoing.
Once the woman — who Schaffer identifies as Silvia Hegge — was released from the hospital Saturday, she was taken into custody for attempted homicide.