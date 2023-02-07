Dane Co. Sheriff: Out of state group likely responsible for over $300K in check thefts

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public of steps they can take to prevent check theft and fraud.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the office is investigating "a number of thefts" where people copied payroll checks and cashed them. Schaffer said the current estimated losses could exceed $300,000.
She said investigators believe the culprits are a group of people from out of state who have been working in the Dane County area.
To minimize opportunities for check fraud and theft, the sheriff's office recommends the following:
- For businesses, establish a secure paycheck distribution system like direct deposit.
- When mailing checks, place them in a secure mailbox at the post office or another secure location.
- Inquire if your financial institution offers security features like “Positive Pay” or security markings on checks.
- When mail arrives, collect it as soon as possible.
Schaffer said areas like industrial parks have been targeted due to a large number of businesses in a concentrated area.
To report a theft or fraud, call the Dane County Communications Center's non-emergency number, 608-255-2345.