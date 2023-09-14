Dane Co. Sheriff reminds speeding 'isn't worth' it

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dane County deputy pulled someone over for speeding and gave them a hefty fine: $515.

The deputy pulled the man over on HWY 19 outside of Sun Prairie for going 105 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy told the man that "getting to work on time wasn't worth his life."

Law enforcement agencies across the state are cracking down on speeding, including the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports speeding is getting worse in Wisconsin. The agency reports the number of 100+ mph citations spiked during the pandemic, rising from 583 in 2019 to 1,159 in 2022.

Speeding tickets can range from $200 to more than $800 depending on the violation.