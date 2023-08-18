Dane Co. Sheriff searching for man who walked away from jail program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who walked away from his jail program Wednesday morning.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Robert E. Kubly, 43, of Madison didn't report to an 8 a.m. meeting with Jail Diversion staff.
A short time later, deputies received an alert that Kubly had cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.
Schaffer said Kubly is serving a sentence for retail theft and possession of narcotics.
Anyone with information on Kubly's whereabouts should call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.