...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dane Co. Sheriff searching for man who walked away from jail program

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane Co. Sheriff searching for man who walked away from jail program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who walked away from his jail program Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Robert E. Kubly, 43, of Madison didn't report to an 8 a.m. meeting with Jail Diversion staff.

A short time later, deputies received an alert that Kubly had cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.

Schaffer said Kubly is serving a sentence for retail theft and possession of narcotics.

Anyone with information on Kubly's whereabouts should call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

