...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dane Co. Sheriff: Traffic delays possible during Biden's visit, HWY 19 expected to close

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists there may be traffic delays on US 19 near DeForest due to President Joe Biden's visit to the Madison area.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said HWY 19 near Liuna Way in Deforest is expected to be closed for several hours.

She said motorists should look for alternate routes. She also asks for motorists to remain patient if they encounter travel restrictions during Biden's visit. 

President Joe Biden is expected to land at the Dane County Regional Airport around 11:35 a.m. He will then travel to the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest. He is expected to make remarks about his economic plan around 1 p.m.  

